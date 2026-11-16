67% of AI's $1 trillion funding loop is debt: IMF
What's the story
The global economy is heavily dependent on artificial intelligence (AI), International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has warned. She said, "We have a world economy that is standing on one leg on the AI leg. If this leg wobbles, that can lead to financial stability troubles," and a sudden loss of investment confidence could harm economic growth. Georgieva's comments were made during an interview with CNBC at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in the Philippines.
Financial trends
Georgieva warns of rapid growth in circular financing
Georgieva also highlighted the rapid growth of circular financing among AI companies, which has now surpassed $1 trillion.
This is a process where money invested in an AI company eventually returns to the investor through purchase orders.
The IMF estimates that about two-thirds of this amount is funded by debt.
"It's not a huge size, but it is a rapid increase," Georgieva said.
Market impact
NVIDIA's market value losses and potential impact
NVIDIA, a major player in these circular financial deals, has lost over $1 trillion in market value in the past month.
This comes after the fallout from the chipmaker's former CEO Jensen Huang's extramarital affairs.
UBS analyst Tim Arcuri estimated that if NVIDIA pulls back its financing, it could easily remove $50 billion or more out of the system at a time when rising interest rates have already made corporate borrowing more expensive.
Economic influence
IMF raises global growth forecast due to AI investment
The IMF recently raised its 2026 global growth forecast to 3.1% as major economies rely on AI investment for growth amid an energy crunch from the Iran war.
The institution estimates that nearly 40% of the world's workforce will be impacted by AI.
Capital Economics has suggested that up to 80% of the recent increase in global exports was due to AI-related goods.
Market expectations
IMF's worst-case scenario on AI disappointment
Georgieva noted that investors' enthusiasm for AI often exceeds what the technology can deliver.
She said, "We tend to rush ahead," as valuations rise, therefore "some corrections" are necessary.
The IMF had previously warned that a short-term disappointment could trigger an abrupt correction across asset classes.
In its worst-case scenario, if AI fails to meet market expectations, US equity prices could drop by 20% in 2026 and global output could fall 1.1% below baseline estimates by 2028.