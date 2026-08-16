7 companies set to launch IPOs next week
What's the story
The primary market is gearing up for a busy week with seven companies, including Blackstone-backed Horizon Industrial Parks and Lalithaa Jewellery Mart, planning to raise over ₹6,400 crore through initial public offerings (IPOs). Horizon Industrial Parks's ₹2,600-crore IPO will open on August 17. It will be followed by jewelry retailer Lalithaa Jewellery Mart's ₹1,700-crore issue on the same day.
Upcoming offerings
Other companies planning to raise funds through IPOs
On August 18, Shankesh Jewellers and film producer Sunshine Pictures will launch their IPOs, aiming to raise ₹367 crore and ₹282 crore, respectively.
Gaja Alternative Asset Management will open its ₹550-crore IPO on August 19.
Tempsens Instruments's issue will open on August 20, while integrated gold and silver platform Augmont Enterprises's ₹825-crore IPO will hit the market on August 21.
Utilization plans
Over ₹6,400 crore to be raised by these firms
The seven companies together plan to raise over ₹6,400 crore through public issues.
The funds raised from fresh issues will mainly be used for business expansion, capital expenditure, debt repayment, and other corporate purposes.
Meanwhile, the proceeds from offers for sale (OFS) will go to selling shareholders.
With these additions, the number of companies launching IPOs in 2026 is expected to rise to 55.
Issue specifics
Horizon Industrial Parks and Lalithaa Jewellery Mart's IPOs
Horizon Industrial Parks's ₹2,600-crore issue is entirely a fresh issue with a price band of ₹57-60 per share. The company plans to use the proceeds to repay borrowings.
Lalithaa Jewellery Mart has fixed its price band at ₹190-201 per share. Its ₹1,700-crore issue comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹1,200 crore and an OFS of up to ₹500 crore.
Further specifics
Shankesh Jewellers and Sunshine Pictures's offers
Shankesh Jewellers's ₹367-crore issue has a price band of ₹88-93 per share. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 2.95 crore equity shares and an OFS of up to 1 crore equity shares.
Sunshine Pictures has fixed its price band at ₹342-360 for its ₹282-crore offering, which comprises a fresh issue of 48 lakh equity shares and an OFS of 30.37 lakh equity shares.
Issue specifics
What about others?
Gaja Alternative Asset Management has set a price band of ₹152-160 per share for its ₹550-crore IPO. The issue comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹450 crore and an OFS of up to ₹100 crore.
Tempsens Instruments will offer a fresh issue of ₹95 crore, along with an OFS of 1.85 crore shares.
Augmont Enterprises's ₹825-crore IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of ₹620 crore and an OFS of ₹205 crore.