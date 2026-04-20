Tech layoffs hit 73,000 in 2026; Meta plans 8,000 cuts

The tech industry is witnessing a major wave of layoffs in 2026, with more than 73,000 jobs cut in just three months. The trend has been led by companies like Meta and Oracle, which are downsizing their workforces while focusing on artificial intelligence (AI). The restructuring efforts indicate a major shift in how tech giants are adapting to the future.

Job cuts Meta plans to cut around 8,000 jobs Meta Platforms is reportedly planning to cut around 8,000 jobs in one of its biggest layoffs in recent years. The company plans a major round of layoffs in May, which could affect nearly 10% of its global workforce. This comes as part of a larger trend with over 73,200 jobs lost across 95 companies in Q1 2026, according to Layoffs.fyi data.

Restructuring Snap and Disney also announce job cuts Snap Inc and The Walt Disney Company are among other firms that have announced job cuts. Snap plans to cut around 1,000 jobs or nearly 16% of its workforce as part of a restructuring effort aimed at improving efficiency and speeding up profitability. Meanwhile, Disney is preparing to cut some 1,000 roles in its first major restructuring under CEO Josh D'Amaro.

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