8th Central Pay Commission launches official website

The Eighth Central Pay Commission (8th CPC) has launched its official website, marking a key milestone in its procedural journey. The portal, accessible at 8cpc.gov.in , will serve as a platform for official announcements, consultation tools, and resources related to the Commission's work. This development is part of the Commission's efforts to conduct structured stakeholder consultations on pay structures and allowances for central government employees and pensioners.

Stakeholder engagement Stakeholder feedback being collected through MyGov platform The 8th CPC has issued a questionnaire with 18 questions, seeking inputs from a wide range of stakeholders. This includes central government employees, pensioners, ministries/departments, judicial officers and employee associations. The responses are being collected exclusively through the MyGov platform and will be analyzed to inform future recommendations. The deadline for submission is March 16.

Consultation scope Questionnaire covers various aspects of pay and allowances The questionnaire from the 8th CPC covers a wide range of topics, including pay structures, allowances, pension provisions and other service conditions. The Commission has assured that all responses will be kept confidential and published only in an aggregated form. This phase of consultation is aimed at ensuring a more inclusive and transparent approach to developing recommendations for salary revisions.

