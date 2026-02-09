8th Central Pay Commission launches official website
What's the story
The Eighth Central Pay Commission (8th CPC) has launched its official website, marking a key milestone in its procedural journey. The portal, accessible at 8cpc.gov.in, will serve as a platform for official announcements, consultation tools, and resources related to the Commission's work. This development is part of the Commission's efforts to conduct structured stakeholder consultations on pay structures and allowances for central government employees and pensioners.
Stakeholder engagement
Stakeholder feedback being collected through MyGov platform
The 8th CPC has issued a questionnaire with 18 questions, seeking inputs from a wide range of stakeholders. This includes central government employees, pensioners, ministries/departments, judicial officers and employee associations. The responses are being collected exclusively through the MyGov platform and will be analyzed to inform future recommendations. The deadline for submission is March 16.
Consultation scope
Questionnaire covers various aspects of pay and allowances
The questionnaire from the 8th CPC covers a wide range of topics, including pay structures, allowances, pension provisions and other service conditions. The Commission has assured that all responses will be kept confidential and published only in an aggregated form. This phase of consultation is aimed at ensuring a more inclusive and transparent approach to developing recommendations for salary revisions.
Commission mandate
About the 8th CPC and its mandate
The Government of India constituted the 8th CPC with a mandate to review and recommend revisions to salaries, allowances, pensions and related conditions for central government employees/pensioners. The Commission has been given 18 months to complete its report, which is in line with previous pay commission cycles. Now that the official portal is active and feedback collection has started, it has entered a more active phase of its work.