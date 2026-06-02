You can give suggestions to 8th-Pay Commission till June 15

The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) has extended the deadline for submitting the memorandums and suggestions to June 15. The extension gives Indian government employees, pensioners, and other stakeholders more time to present their demands before the panel finalizes its recommendations. This is the second extension by the Commission, which had previously pushed back the deadline to May 31 after an initial submission period that ended in April.

Guidelines Submissions only through official website The Commission has made it clear that all memorandums should be submitted only via its official website, 8cpc.gov.in. Any hard copies, physical submissions, emails, and PDFs may not be considered. This is part of the consultation process ahead of preparing recommendations on pay structures for central government employees and pensioners.

Commission's reach About the 8th CPC The 8th CPC was constituted on November 3, 2025, to review pay structures for central government employees, defense personnel, All India Services officers, Union Territory staff, and other specified categories. It is expected to submit its recommendations within 18 months of its constitution and might issue interim reports if required. The decisions made by the commission will affect around five million central government employees (including defense personnel) and about 6.5 million retired pensioners (including defense retirees).

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