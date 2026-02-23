8th Pay Commission: Fitment factor likely to be in focus

The last commission bumped up salaries by merging a big Dearness Allowance (DA) into basic pay and adding a real hike. This time, calculations start with a DA base of 1.60 (meaning 60% DA); some projections put DA around 60% by January 2026, and a longer delay in implementation could push cumulative DA higher over time.

Unions want higher fitment factor

Projections for the fitment factor vary, with published ranges including about 1.83-2.46 and 2.28-2.86, but unions want it higher—up to 3.25.

For someone earning ₹18,000 now, that could mean a new minimum salary anywhere from ₹34,560 (factor of 1.92) up to ₹58,500 (factor of 3.25).

House Rent Allowance and DA will also get updated after these changes kick in.