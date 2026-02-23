8th Pay Commission: Fitment factor likely to be in focus
Big changes are coming for central government employees' pay, thanks to the 8th Pay Commission.
The key thing to watch is the "fitment factor"—a number that multiplies your current basic pay to decide your new salary.
Starting point for calculations
The last commission bumped up salaries by merging a big Dearness Allowance (DA) into basic pay and adding a real hike.
This time, calculations start with a DA base of 1.60 (meaning 60% DA); some projections put DA around 60% by January 2026, and a longer delay in implementation could push cumulative DA higher over time.
Unions want higher fitment factor
Projections for the fitment factor vary, with published ranges including about 1.83-2.46 and 2.28-2.86, but unions want it higher—up to 3.25.
For someone earning ₹18,000 now, that could mean a new minimum salary anywhere from ₹34,560 (factor of 1.92) up to ₹58,500 (factor of 3.25).
House Rent Allowance and DA will also get updated after these changes kick in.