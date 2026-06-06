8th Pay Commission: Fitment factors, salaries likely to rise significantly

Salary projections

Projected salaries under the new pay matrix

The projected salaries for different pay matrices under the 8th CPC are significantly higher than those under the 7th CPC. For example, an employee at Level 1 of the 7th CPC with a basic salary of ₹18,000 could see their salary rise to between ₹32,000 and ₹69,000 or more. Similarly, an employee at Level 10 with a basic salary of ₹56,100 could see their salary rise to between ₹1.02 lakh and over ₹2.15 lakh in the new pay matrix.