8th Pay Commission: Fitment factors, salaries likely to rise significantly
What's the story
The 8th Pay Commission, set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, is currently conducting multiple state visits and meetings with employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders. The commission's main focus is to gather opinions ahead of its recommendations on salary hikes and fitment factors for central government employees and pensioners. The final decisions are expected by mid-2027.
Salary multiplier
Understanding fitment factors and their implications
The fitment factor is a multiplier that converts the old basic pay into the revised one. A higher fitment factor means a bigger jump in salaries and pensions. It also impacts gratuity-linked calculations, provident fund contributions, and other components linked to basic pay. For instance, if the fitment factor is between 2.60-2.85, salaries could increase by 24-30%. This would mean that a current basic pay between ₹20,000-22,000 could go up to around ₹46,600-57,000.
Recommendations
Employee bodies' recommendations on fitment factor
For the 8th CPC, employee bodies have suggested a fitment factor of 3.0 to 3.83, considering rising inflation and recent economic developments. The National Council - Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) and the Indian Railways Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA) have recently proposed a fitment factor of around 3.83. However, the final decision will be taken by the Centre.
Salary projections
Projected salaries under the new pay matrix
The projected salaries for different pay matrices under the 8th CPC are significantly higher than those under the 7th CPC. For example, an employee at Level 1 of the 7th CPC with a basic salary of ₹18,000 could see their salary rise to between ₹32,000 and ₹69,000 or more. Similarly, an employee at Level 10 with a basic salary of ₹56,100 could see their salary rise to between ₹1.02 lakh and over ₹2.15 lakh in the new pay matrix.
Recommendation process
Timeline for final recommendations and implementation
The 8th Pay Commission has invited suggestions and memoranda until June 15, after formal memorandum submissions started in March. The CPC is likely to submit its final recommendations around 18 months after its constitution on November 3, 2025. This means we can expect the recommendations by February 2027 at the earliest. Based on past trends, it takes another two to three years for implementation after these recommendations are made.