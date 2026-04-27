8th Pay Commission consults on pay, pensions; final decisions awaited

The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) is currently in a critical phase of consultations and discussions. As of now, the commission is actively reviewing memoranda submitted by various employee unions. It has assured that more meetings will be held in Delhi and other states in the coming months to address stakeholders' aspirations and grievances. The demands discussed are proposals submitted to the CPC, not final decisions on minimum pay or fitment factor.

Pay commission history Understanding the implications The 8th CPC's deliberations are based on proposals from various unions across the country. These proposals mainly focus on basic pay, fitment factor, and other related aspects. It's worth noting that Pay Commissions are constituted every 10 years, giving central government employees a chance to amend their salaries according to inflation. The fitment factor is a multiplier used to calculate revised salary structures in line with inflation.

Commission details Formation and structure of the 8th CPC The 8th CPC was formed on November 3, 2025. It is headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai (Retd.), with Prof. Pulak Ghosh as a part-time member and Shri Pankaj Jain IAS as the member-secretary. The commission is expected to be implemented from January 1, 2026, marking the end of a 10-year cycle since the last one concluded on December 31, 2025. However, this has yet to be confirmed by the Government of India.

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Wage expectations Proposals from various unions across India The Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS) has demanded a minimum pay of ₹72,000 with a 4.0x fitment factor and 6% annual increments for serving employees. The Pragatisheel Shikshak Nyaya Manch (PSNM), representing central government teachers, has sought a tiered minimum pay structure, HRA up to 36%, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, and an increase in retirement age to 65 years. These demands aim at ensuring fair wages amid current inflation levels.

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