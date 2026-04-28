8th Pay Commission talks start today: What's on agenda?

The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) will hold a crucial three-day meeting with employee unions and associations in New Delhi, starting today. The discussions will focus on salaries, allowances, pensions, and the fitment factor for salary hikes. The commission has received numerous requests from various unions and associations wanting to participate in these meetings. However, due to time constraints, not all groups may get a chance to voice their opinions during this round of consultations.

Future meetings Wider consultation process to follow The current round of meetings is just the beginning of a wider consultation process. The commission has announced plans for more meetings in Delhi and other states/Union Territories in the coming months. Stakeholders outside Delhi-NCR will be given an opportunity to share their views during these visits. This broader approach ensures that all voices are heard before final recommendations are made on pay structures, allowances, pensions, and retirement benefits.

Discussion topics Issues to be discussed in meetings The meetings will cover a range of key issues, including basic pay and salary structure, allowances, pension and retirement benefits, fitment factor, minimum basic pay, and Dearness Allowance (DA) review. The fitment factor is particularly important as it directly impacts salary hikes. Employee unions are pushing for a higher fitment factor of 3.25 or more due to rising inflation and cost of living.

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Panel details About the commission The 8th CPC, set up in January 2025, is headed by Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai. Other members include economist Pulak Ghosh and former IAS officer Pankaj Jain. The commission is tasked with reviewing and recommending changes to the pay structure, allowances, and pension framework for over 1.1 crore central government employees and pensioners. Its final recommendations are expected by May 2027.

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