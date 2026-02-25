8th pay commission website launched: How to share your views

Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai heads the commission, with Prof. Pulak Ghosh and Pankaj Jain on board. On the site, you'll find details about their mandate plus a handy repository of past pay commission reports and updates.

Survey open until March 16

Anyone can share their views through an 18-question survey (available in English and Hindi) via MyGov until March 16.

The commission promises your responses stay confidential—they're looking at group trends to help shape future policies for everyone involved.