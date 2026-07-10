8th Pay Commission weighs proposal to cap top government salaries

Salary cap debate

IRTSA opposes capping apex scale

In contrast, the Indian Railways Technical Supervisors's Association (IRTSA) has opposed capping the Apex Scale by the ratio between minimum and maximum pay. The association has also suggested that wages of technocrats, especially those in Railways, should be fixed separately from non-technocrat employees. This is to adequately compensate them for hazardous working conditions, additional hours of work and specialized job requirements.