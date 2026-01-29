8th Pay Commission: What's changing for your salary?

Implementation date has not been officially announced. The 8th Pay Commission will update pay scales for about 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners. New salaries will be calculated by multiplying your current basic pay (from the 7th CPC) with a fitment factor between 1.83 and 2.46, giving most people a noticeable bump.

How do you figure out your new pay? Just pick your pay level (like Level 1 with ₹18,000 basic), use the right fitment factor (say, 2.6), and multiply them to get your revised basic pay.

Add House Rent Allowance (either 30%/20%/10% or 24%/16%/8% depending on the scheme and city) ; Dearness Allowance starts at zero for now.

Quick examples If you're at Level 1 with ₹18,000 basic and a fitment factor of 2.6, your new basic is ₹46,800—plus HRA for metro cities brings it up to ₹60,840 gross salary.

For Level 6 (₹35,400 basic at a factor of 1.92), it jumps to ₹67,968 plus HRA—totaling about ₹88,358.