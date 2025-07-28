Next Article
8th Pay Commission: What's delaying the panel's constitution?
The 8th Pay Commission, announced in January 2024, is still stuck in the planning stage.
The government hasn't finalized its terms or picked the team yet, leaving over 1.2 crore central employees and pensioners anxious about what's next for their pay and benefits.
How much time will it take to finalize the team?
The Finance Ministry is talking with key departments to sort out the commission's scope.
The NC-JCM wants not just salary hikes but also updates on minimum wage rules and better pension schemes.
If it follows past timelines, any changes could take a while to actually kick in.