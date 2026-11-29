Why airlines have suspended cargo flights at Navi Mumbai airport
What's the story
Nine international airlines have temporarily suspended their freighter operations at the newly opened Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). The decision comes due to issues like inadequate cargo-handling capacity, infrastructure gaps, and manpower shortages. The suspension has affected an estimated 1,000 tons of daily cargo capacity in the Mumbai metropolitan region.
Impact on trade
Exporters and importers facing delays
The suspension of freighter operations has led to delays for exporters and importers, with shipments being diverted to other airports.
This disruption comes just two months after Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) mandated the shift of most international freighter operations from Mumbai airport to NMIA.
The transition was aimed at moving international cargo operations but has exposed major operational challenges at the new facility.
Operational hurdles
Airlines suspending operations
The airlines that have suspended freighter operations include Emirates SkyCargo, Singapore Airlines Cargo, China Airlines Cargo, Malaysia Airlines's MASkargo, Lufthansa Cargo, Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, and Saudia Cargo.
Turkish Cargo, Cathay Cargo and Silk Way West Airlines have also been operating intermittently due to handling and transporting difficulties.
The disruptions have severely impacted Mumbai's export-import trade with an estimated 35-40% loss in inbound-outbound cargo movement.
Operational delays
Major operational challenges
One of the major operational challenges at NMIA is the time taken to transfer cargo from aircraft to warehouses for customs examination and clearance.
A customs broker told TOI that while this process usually takes four-five hours at Mumbai airport during daytime, it takes 8-10 days at NMIA.
The Air Cargo Association of India (ACAAI) has also flagged concerns over import shipments stranded on dollies or exposed to rain.
Service suspension
Lufthansa Cargo halts services until November 30
Lufthansa Cargo has also halted its services at NMIA until November 30.
The airline's spokesperson said they had been "facing significant operational challenges due to insufficient cargo handling capacity at the new airport."
They added that these issues have resulted in substantial cargo backlogs and made it impossible for them to maintain their regular freighter schedule.
Airport's response
NMIA responds to concerns
In response to the operational concerns raised by industry stakeholders, NMIA said cargo operations were continuing and that it was gradually expanding its network, infrastructure, and capabilities to handle growing domestic and international cargo volumes.
The airport operator also said it was assisting airlines with documentation, facility audits, and regulatory requirements as more carriers prepare to start operations.
However, its statement did not directly address the specific operational concerns raised by industry stakeholders.