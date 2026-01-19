95% of enterprise AI pilots fail to deliver value: TCS CEO
Turns out, most companies aren't getting much from their AI experiments—TCS CEO K Krithivasan says 95% of enterprise AI pilot projects don't actually deliver real results.
Writing for the World Economic Forum, he pointed out that while generative AI sounds promising, there's a big gap between what it could do and what it's actually doing in business decisions right now.
How can businesses fix this?
Krithivasan suggests companies need smarter ways for people and AI to work together—think better decision-making systems, strong governance, and ongoing teamwork.
He also recommends building trust with AI step by step, updating how decisions get made, and keeping workflows flexible.
As he puts it, "apply deep domain insights" and an open culture are key if organizations want to truly unlock AI's potential.