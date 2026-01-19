95% of enterprise AI pilots fail to deliver value: TCS CEO Business Jan 19, 2026

Turns out, most companies aren't getting much from their AI experiments—TCS CEO K Krithivasan says 95% of enterprise AI pilot projects don't actually deliver real results.

Writing for the World Economic Forum, he pointed out that while generative AI sounds promising, there's a big gap between what it could do and what it's actually doing in business decisions right now.