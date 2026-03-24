95% of Indian women in tech want AI-focused jobs: Survey
A new report finds that 95% of women working in India's tech sector are ready to move into AI-focused jobs, as long as they get proper support.
The survey, covering about 2,500 women across IT companies, GCCs, startups, and product firms, highlights both the excitement and hurdles around AI-driven careers.
Many women credit AI for helping them reach senior roles faster
Most women surveyed (65%) are optimistic about their AI opportunities. Many credit AI with helping them reach senior roles faster by valuing skills over experience.
New opportunities are appearing in areas like product strategy, AI governance and transformation leadership.
Big gaps persist
AI is also freeing up time: 85% of women say it lets them focus more on personal growth and learning.
Still, big gaps persist: women hold just 29% of entry-level tech jobs and only 14% of C-suite spots, despite India producing nearly half of the world's female STEM grads.
The report calls for more mentorships and fair access to resources so everyone gets a fair shot at these new opportunities.