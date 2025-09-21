India's primary market set for blockbuster week with 25 IPOs

The Indian primary market is gearing up for a major event, with nearly 25 mainboard and SME initial public offerings (IPOs) hitting the streets. The upcoming IPOs will be launched by companies across various sectors, including technology, consumer goods, energy, and manufacturing. The issue sizes vary from ₹18 crore to over ₹1,200 crore.

Market leaders Epack Prefab to open its IPO on September 24 The upcoming IPO rush will be led by major players like Anand Rathi Share, Ganesh Consumer Products, Jain Resource Recycling, Seshaasai Technologies, and Atlanta Electricals. These companies plan to raise a total of nearly ₹6,300 crore through their public offerings. Epack Prefab Technologies will open its ₹494-504 crore IPO on September 24 with a price band of ₹194-204 per share.

Upcoming launches Atlanta Electricals, Jain Resource Recycling to launch their issues Jain Resource Recycling, a Gujarat-based company in recycling and raw material recovery, plans to raise ₹1,250 crore through its IPO with a price band of ₹220-232. Meanwhile, Atlanta Electricals will launch its ₹687 crore IPO on September 22 at a price range of ₹718-754 per share. The company manufactures electrical equipment and has strong institutional interest.

Financial offerings Anand Rathi, Seshaasai Technologies also joining the IPO rush In the financial sector, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers will launch its ₹745 crore issue on September 23 at a price band of ₹393-414 per share. The offering marks a major expansion for the group's broking arm. Seshaasai Technologies, a digital solutions provider, is also opening its ₹813 crore issue on September 23 with a price band of ₹402-423 per share.