How much will Greg Abel earn as Berkshire Hathaway's CEO?

Berkshire Hathaway has announced a significant salary increase for its new CEO, Greg Abel. The company revealed in a recent filing that Abel, who took over from Warren Buffett on January 1, will receive an annual cash salary of $25 million. This is a whopping 19% increase from his previous pay and far more than the $100,000 his predecessor earned during his tenure.

Progression Abel's career trajectory and compensation history Abel, who spent eight years as vice chairman overseeing the firm's non-insurance businesses, became CEO on January 1. His new salary is a 19% jump from his $21 million salary in 2024. In 2023, he was paid a $20 million salary and in 2022, he received a $16 million pay plus a $3 million bonus. Buffett had set these compensations during this period.

Salary comparison Berkshire vice chairman Ajit Jain's compensation Berkshire's Vice Chairman, Ajit Jain, who oversees the company's insurance businesses, was paid the same amount as Abel from 2022 to 2024. However, their compensations for 2025 have not been disclosed yet. Despite Abel's high salary as CEO, it is still nothing compared to the incentive structures for tech executives in recent years. For example, Tesla's shareholders approved a $1 trillion package for Elon Musk.