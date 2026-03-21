FPIs pull out ₹52,703cr from Indian equities in March

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out a whopping ₹52,703 crore from Indian equities in the first half of March. The financial sector was the worst hit, witnessing an exodus of ₹31,831 crore during this period. The broad-based selling across sectors comes amid rising crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions that have weighed heavily on markets.

Sector impact Automotive, telecommunications, and construction sectors hit The rate-sensitive automotive sector, closely linked to energy and metal prices, also witnessed major outflows of ₹4,807 crore between March 1 and 15. Other sectors like telecommunications, construction, and oil & gas were not spared either with withdrawals of ₹3,856 crore, ₹2,975 crore, and ₹2,932 crore respectively. Even defensive consumption-oriented pockets such as healthcare and FMCG saw sell-offs worth ₹2,436 crore and ₹2,403 crore respectively during this period.

Inflow trends Capital goods sector sees FPI inflows Despite the widespread sell-off, some sectors managed to attract FPI inflows. Capital goods led the pack with investments worth ₹3,897 crore. The metals and mining sector attracted flows of ₹876 crore during this period. Other sectors like power, consumer services, and chemicals also saw inflows of ₹602 crore, ₹531 crore, and ₹225 crore respectively.

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