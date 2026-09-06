FPIs withdraw ₹7,443cr from equities in 1st week of September

With the latest withdrawal, the total outflow by FPIs from Indian equities in 2026 has increased to ₹2.32 lakh crore.

This is higher than the total withdrawal of ₹1.66 lakh crore in 2025.

Rajkumar Rathi, Chief Investment Officer at YES Securities, attributed this trend to a rebound in crude oil prices and rising US bond yields, which have affected risk appetite for emerging markets like India.