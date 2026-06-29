Manufacturing sector expanded by 5.5%

India's industrial production grows by 5.1% in May

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:42 pm Jun 29, 202607:42 pm

What's the story

India's industrial production grew by a healthy 5.1% in May, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). The growth was led by a strong performance in manufacturing, which expanded by 5.5%, and electricity and gas supply sectors that witnessed an impressive surge of 9.9%. Despite mining operations contracting during this period, the overall industrial output showed positive growth.