India's trade deficit in March shrinks to $20.98B

India's merchandise exports fell by 7.44% year-on-year to $38.92 billion in March, down from $42.05 billion last year. The decline indicates a slowdown in outbound shipments at the end of the fiscal year. On the other hand, India's merchandise imports also declined to $59.90 billion during the same period, contributing to a narrower trade deficit for March compared to February's figures.

Export growth

Overall exports of goods, services estimated to grow 4.22%

India's overall exports of goods and services are estimated to have grown by 4.22% year-on-year to about $860 billion in 2025-26, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said. The services sector continued to be a major contributor with an estimated value of $418.31 billion during the fiscal year. This highlights India's growing strength in sectors such as IT, business services, and financial services.