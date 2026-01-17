ICICI Bank's Q3 profit down by 4% to ₹11,318cr

ICICI Bank , India's second-largest private lender, has reported a 4% decline in its standalone net profit for the December quarter. The bank's profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹11,318 crore compared to ₹11,792 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, the PAT fell by 8.4% from ₹12,359 crore recorded in the July-September quarter of FY26.

Financial performance Interest income and NII see marginal increase ICICI Bank's interest income for Q3 FY26 was ₹41,966 crore, a marginal 1.6% increase from ₹41,300 crore in the same period last year. The bank paid ₹20,034 crore as interest during this quarter, a decrease of 4.3% from ₹20,929 crore in the year-ago period. However, the net interest income (NII) saw a healthy growth of 7.7% YoY to ₹21,932 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to ₹20,371 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue growth Core operating profit and non-interest income The core operating profit of ICICI Bank grew by 6% YoY to ₹17,513 crore in Q3 FY26 from ₹16,516 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Non-interest income (excluding treasury) also witnessed a significant jump of 12.4% YoY to ₹7,525 crore in Q3 FY26 from ₹6,697 crore in Q3 FY25. The bank's fee income increased by 6.3% YoY to ₹6,572 crore during this period.

Portfolio expansion Loan portfolio and deposit growth ICICI Bank's net domestic advances grew by 11.5% YoY and 4% sequentially at December 31, 2025. The retail loan portfolio expanded by 7.2% YoY and 1.9% sequentially, making up over half (51.2%) of the total loan portfolio as of December-end last year. Average deposits also saw an increase of 8.7% YoY and 1.8% sequentially to ₹15,86,088 crore in Q3 FY26, with average current/savings account deposits rising by nearly 9% year-on-year.

