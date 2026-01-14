India receives $51B FDI in 6 months: What's driving growth?
What's the story
India has witnessed a massive surge in foreign direct investment (FDI), with $51 billion coming into the country over the past six months. The spike highlights continued global confidence in India's growth potential, said Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The government has been pushing manufacturing and start-up collaborations to drive this growth.
Upcoming event
DPIIT to host National Startup Day on January 16
As part of its push for start-ups, DPIIT will host the National Startup Day on January 16. The event will see the launch of 75 Grand Challenges aimed at promoting innovation and problem-solving across sectors. Bhatia said they have received an overwhelming response with over 3,000 requests already received for participation in this event.
Recognition
National Startup Awards to honor entrepreneurial excellence
Along with the Grand Challenges, DPIIT will also present 20 National Startup Awards on the occasion of National Startup Day. The awards aim to recognize and celebrate exceptional contributions to India's start-up ecosystem. This move is part of the government's broader strategy to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.
Manufacturing boost
Government's focus on innovation-driven production
Bhatia also emphasized the government's focus on boosting manufacturing in India, with innovation-driven production gaining momentum. He said new products are being manufactured and major investments are flowing into the manufacturing sector. This is part of a larger strategy to make India a global manufacturing hub, while also driving economic growth through increased foreign investment.
Collaboration
Corporates increasingly interested in collaborating with start-ups
Bhatia also highlighted the Centre's efforts to promote deeper engagement between corporates and start-ups. He said large firms are increasingly interested in collaborating with start-ups to drive innovation and scale. This trend is a testament to the growing importance of start-ups in India's economic landscape and their potential as key partners for established businesses.