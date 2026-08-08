5 mainboard IPOs to hit India's primary market next week

Dhoot Transmission has set its upper price band at ₹871 per equity share for the upcoming public issue.

Meanwhile, Molbio Diagnostics has priced its shares at an upper band of ₹807 per equity share.

Both companies' shares are currently trading at a premium in the gray market, with Dhoot Transmission's shares commanding a premium of ₹247 and Molbio Diagnostics's shares fetching a premium of ₹180.