5 mainboard IPOs to hit India's primary market next week
What's the story
Five mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) are set to debut on the Indian primary market next week. The five companies are Dhoot Transmission, Molbio Diagnostics, Milky Mist Dairy Food, Shiprocket and Behari Lal Engineering. Dhoot Transmission and Molbio Diagnostics will open their IPOs on August 10, while Milky Mist Dairy Food will open its issue on August 11. Shiprocket and Behari Lal Engineering will launch their IPOs on August 12.
IPO specifics
Dhoot Transmission and Molbio Diagnostics
Dhoot Transmission has set its upper price band at ₹871 per equity share for the upcoming public issue.
Meanwhile, Molbio Diagnostics has priced its shares at an upper band of ₹807 per equity share.
Both companies' shares are currently trading at a premium in the gray market, with Dhoot Transmission's shares commanding a premium of ₹247 and Molbio Diagnostics's shares fetching a premium of ₹180.
Market performance
Milky Mist Dairy Food and Shiprocket
Milky Mist Dairy Food has priced its shares at an upper band of ₹140 per equity share. The company's shares are currently trading at a premium of ₹24 in the gray market.
Shiprocket, on the other hand, has set its upper price band at ₹97 per equity share. Its shares are also trading at a premium in the gray market, fetching a premium of ₹14.
Final offering
Behari Lal Engineering
Behari Lal Engineering has priced its shares at an upper band of ₹285 per equity share for the upcoming public issue.
The company's shares are currently trading at a premium of ₹31 in the gray market.
This means that, according to market observers, there is a potential return on investment for those who manage to get an allotment in this IPO.