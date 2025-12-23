VI shares surge 22% in a month: What's the reason?

Vodafone Idea (Vi) shares have witnessed a remarkable rally, surging over 22% in the last month. The stock rose from ₹9.99 to a 52-week high of ₹12.20 today. The surge is largely due to investor optimism about a possible relief package for the company's long-standing adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, which has been a major concern for the telecom operator over the years.

Relief measures Potential relief package for Vodafone Idea The AGR issue isn't new, but recent developments have revived hopes of a resolution. The government is said to be considering an interest-free moratorium of four to five years on over ₹83,000 crore of statutory dues owed by Vi. A reassessment could even reduce the payable amount by half, with a secretary-led committee likely to review the final settlement.

Financial impact Package could boost Vodafone Idea's financial position If approved by the Union Cabinet, this proposal could be a major boost for the telco. It would help Vi secure its planned ₹25,000 crore capital infusion and strengthen its financial position. The relief comes at a time when Vi is under pressure to meet a March deadline for repaying over ₹18,000 crore, part of an earlier AGR moratorium granted in 2021.