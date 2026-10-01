A-One Steels lists up to 14% above ₹405 IPO price
Business
A-One Steels India Ltd. kicked off its stock market journey with a bang, listing at up to 14% above its IPO price: shares opened at ₹462 on the BSE and ₹455 on the NSE, both well above the original ₹405 offer.
A-One Steels IPO oversubscribed 12.23x
The IPO was a hot ticket, oversubscribed 12.23 times, with noninstitutional investors leading the charge.
The buzz wasn't just hype: A-One Steels posted impressive fiscal 2026 numbers, with total income hitting ₹4,202 crore and profits jumping more than 15 times to ₹127 crore.