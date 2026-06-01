Aadhar Housing Finance aims for ₹50,000 cr AUM by FY29

Aadhar plans up to 45 branches

Aadhar's expansion is powered by supportive government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), strong demand from young and growing populations, and more people entering the formal economy.

They're already in 22 states and UTs with 626 branches across 552 districts, serving about 340,000 active accounts.

This year, they plan to open up to 45 new branches and boost productivity using tech.

With low NPAs at just 1.08% and a solid capital adequacy ratio of 42%, they seem well-prepped for the next phase of growth in affordable housing.