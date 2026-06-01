Aadhar Housing Finance aims for ₹50,000 cr AUM by FY29
Aadhar Housing Finance is setting its sights on a big milestone: ₹50,000 crore in assets under management (AUM) by FY29.
The company is all about affordable housing for low-income families, offering loans under ₹15 lakh.
In FY26, they reported an AUM of ₹30,571 crore and a net profit of ₹1,108 crore.
To reach their goal, they're aiming for steady annual loan growth of 18% to 20%.
Aadhar plans up to 45 branches
Aadhar's expansion is powered by supportive government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), strong demand from young and growing populations, and more people entering the formal economy.
They're already in 22 states and UTs with 626 branches across 552 districts, serving about 340,000 active accounts.
This year, they plan to open up to 45 new branches and boost productivity using tech.
With low NPAs at just 1.08% and a solid capital adequacy ratio of 42%, they seem well-prepped for the next phase of growth in affordable housing.