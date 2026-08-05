Aastha Spintex secures 51.46cr order book for Falcon Yarns

Aastha Spintex has secured a cumulative order book of around ₹51.46 crore for Falcon Yarns, which it acquired recently.

The company will supply 17.35 lakh kg of cotton yarn through 38 orders to more than 10 Indian clients, keeping its order book busy until October 2026.

With a strong monthly run-rate in order book, ₹25.72 crore in August and ₹24.42 crore for September, demand is clearly strong.