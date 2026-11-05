ABB India CEO Sanjeev Sharma says automation creates new jobs
ABB India's CEO and managing director, Sanjeev Sharma, wants everyone to know that automation isn't taking jobs away: it's actually creating new ones.
He explains that its tech helps train and hire young people faster, and even brings in more low-skilled workers.
At ABB's Bengaluru plant, automation has made it easier for younger people to join the workforce by reducing the need for only high-skilled roles.
Since 2021, its team has grown from 7,000 to over 11,000 employees.
ABB India $75 million Tier-II-III expansion
Looking ahead, ABB India is putting $75 million into expanding its presence in Tier II and Tier III cities through 2026 and 2027.
The plan includes upgrading facilities in places like Nashik, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Vadodara, helping boost local jobs where most of its business already comes from (88% is homegrown).