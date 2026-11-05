ABB India CEO Sanjeev Sharma says automation creates new jobs

ABB India's CEO and managing director, Sanjeev Sharma, wants everyone to know that automation isn't taking jobs away: it's actually creating new ones.

He explains that its tech helps train and hire young people faster, and even brings in more low-skilled workers.

At ABB's Bengaluru plant, automation has made it easier for younger people to join the workforce by reducing the need for only high-skilled roles.

Since 2021, its team has grown from 7,000 to over 11,000 employees.