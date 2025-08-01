Next Article
ABB India slips 2% on mixed Q4FY25 earnings
ABB India's stock slipped 2.01% on Friday, closing at ₹5,399.50.
The drop came after the company posted mixed numbers for the March 2025 quarter: sales were ₹3,159 crore—down a bit from last quarter but still up 16.67% compared to last year.
Zero debt, final dividend of ₹33.50 per share
ABB India logged a net profit of ₹474 crore this quarter and continues to have zero debt.
If you're tracking dividends, they've announced a final payout of ₹33.50 per share, with an effective date of May 2, 2025.