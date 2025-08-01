ABB India slips 2% on mixed Q4FY25 earnings Business Aug 01, 2025

ABB India's stock slipped 2.01% on Friday, closing at ₹5,399.50.

The drop came after the company posted mixed numbers for the March 2025 quarter: sales were ₹3,159 crore—down a bit from last quarter but still up 16.67% compared to last year.