Capgemini Engineering CEO William Roze departs
William Roze has decided to leave his role as CEO of Capgemini Engineering, with his exit effective July 31, 2023.
The company shared that he's moving on to new projects, and they'll announce who's taking over soon.
Roze's journey at Capgemini
Roze joined Capgemini in 2020 through its Altran acquisition and became CEO in 2021.
He was key in blending Altran into the company and helped make Capgemini Engineering a leader in smart industry tech.
Group CEO Aiman Ezzat thanked him for shaping the division and boosting the whole group's goals.