Gold prices today: Rates drop further, 22K gold at ₹91,500
Gold prices took a dip on Friday, with rates opening at ₹98,702 per 10gm on the Multi Commodity Exchange.
The drop is mostly thanks to global market jitters—think recent US tariff changes and drawn-out trade talks.
As Manav Modi from Motilal Oswal Financial Services put it, these international moves are still weighing down gold prices here.
Where to find the best gold rates today
If you're checking prices, 24K gold sits at ₹99,970 per 10gm in Delhi, Jaipur, and Lucknow. In Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata it's just a bit lower at ₹99,820.
For 22K gold, Delhi and nearby cities see ₹91,650 per 10gm while Mumbai and southern metros offer it at ₹91,500.
Ahmedabad rates are slightly different but in the same ballpark.
So if you're planning to buy or sell gold today—now you know where things stand!