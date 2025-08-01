Gold prices today: Rates drop further, 22K gold at ₹91,500

Where to find the best gold rates today

If you're checking prices, 24K gold sits at ₹99,970 per 10gm in Delhi, Jaipur, and Lucknow. In Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata it's just a bit lower at ₹99,820.

For 22K gold, Delhi and nearby cities see ₹91,650 per 10gm while Mumbai and southern metros offer it at ₹91,500.

Ahmedabad rates are slightly different but in the same ballpark.

So if you're planning to buy or sell gold today—now you know where things stand!