AbbVie secures $700 million deal for new cancer drug

ISB 2001 is an experimental antibody designed to target multiple points on cancer cells and activate T cells to fight back. Built on IGI's BEAT platform for better stability, it's still in early trials but already has FDA orphan drug and fast-track status—so there's hope for faster progress.

The deal could be worth up to $1.9 billion if milestones are hit, plus royalties down the line.

For AbbVie, this is part of their push into innovative cancer immunotherapies.

As Roopal Thakkar, MD, from AbbVie put it, they're committed to "advancing treatments for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers."