Stock market update: Nifty Auto index declines

If you're tracking stocks or just curious about market mood, today's dip shows how quickly things can turn. Out of 50 top Nifty stocks, 38 ended in the red—a clear sign of widespread caution among investors.

M&M loses most; Bosch gains

Bosch Ltd. was the rare bright spot in autos, gaining 2.7%, while Mahindra & Mahindra lost the most at 2.45%.

High trading volumes popped up in JP Power and Vodafone Idea, and some stocks like Glenmark Pharma hit new highs—even as others touched fresh lows—highlighting just how jumpy things are right now.