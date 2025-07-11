Key executives of Jane Street India revealed

SEBI has ordered the seizure of ₹4,843 crore

SEBI has ordered the seizure of ₹4,843 crore from these units, claiming they inflated Bank Nifty stock prices with aggressive trades and then cashed in through options.

The investigation also found their management is dominated by foreign nationals and that their tactics don't match standard market practices.

Jane Street hasn't commented yet, but this probe could seriously impact how it does business in India.