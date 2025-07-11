Key executives of Jane Street India revealed
India's market regulator SEBI is investigating Jane Street, a global trading giant, for allegedly manipulating stock index prices through its Indian units, JSI Investments and JSI2 Investments.
These firms—legally Indian but mostly run by foreign nationals—are accused of using complex trading strategies to sway the market between January 2023 and March 2025.
SEBI has ordered the seizure of ₹4,843 crore from these units, claiming they inflated Bank Nifty stock prices with aggressive trades and then cashed in through options.
The investigation also found their management is dominated by foreign nationals and that their tactics don't match standard market practices.
Jane Street hasn't commented yet, but this probe could seriously impact how it does business in India.