India expands foreign access to booming credit market

TRS lets foreign investors benefit from Indian corporate bonds without actually owning them or opening local accounts. Since India joined global bond indexes, over $22 billion has already flowed into the nation's sovereign debt, but not specifically through TRS. Big deals, like Shapoorji Pallonji Group's $3.4 billion financing this year, show how fast private credit is growing.

This move fits with recent rule changes making it easier for foreigners to invest in Indian bonds.

Regulators are also looking at letting TRS work with dollar bonds issued in GIFT City—a step that could attract even more global interest.

Investors say they're seeing higher volumes already, hinting at big things ahead for India's credit scene.