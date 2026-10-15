Abdulrahman Alfozan accused of bugging OpenAI amid Raed Ventures ties
Abdulrahman Alfozan, who used to work at OpenAI, booked one-way tickets to Saudi Arabia before his arrest on October 9.
Authorities think he might have been planning to escape after being accused of planting a recording device in an OpenAI conference room.
Because Alfozan is connected to the Saudi venture capital firm Raed Ventures, the case has people worried about possible espionage.
CCTV logs link Alfozan to bug
After OpenAI found the hidden device on or around September 30, it tipped off the FBI.
Investigators then used CCTV footage and meeting room data logs to link Alfozan to the bugging.
They also found that a chatbot account tied to his wife had searched for ways to record conversations.
While prosecutors have not accused Raed Ventures of any wrongdoing, Alfozan's ties with it have definitely raised eyebrows.