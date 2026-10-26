About 550 Asian firms report earnings amid AI scrutiny

With the regional stock index down more than 6% this month, there's real doubt about how solid AI investments are right now.

Some investors are shifting focus to bonds or consumer demand and other parts of the economy.

Meanwhile, in China, earnings from BYD Co. and Air China Ltd. will test whether the country's weak consumer can offer any support as growth remains heavily reliant on exports.

However, these results go, they'll help shape where investment heads next in Asia.