About 600,000 NVIDIA H200 chips stranded in Hong Kong
About 600,000 NVIDIA H200 chips are currently stranded in Hong Kong because China is holding up import approvals, worried about relying too much on US tech.
This logjam is making it tough for Chinese companies to get the powerful processors they need for AI projects, even though a few shipments have found their way into China through side routes.
Beijing pushes firms toward Chinese processors
The chip holdup is just the latest chapter in the ongoing U.S.-China tech standoff.
While some big names like Alibaba and ByteDance might get limited access to these chips, an eight-card H200 server is being offered for more than 6 million yuan ($900,000), about three times its price a year earlier.
In response, Beijing is pushing firms to prioritize Chinese processors and reduce reliance on US technology.