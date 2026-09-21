Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sells 2.01% of Lenskart for ₹2,390.57cr

Abu Dhabi's ADIA just sold a 2.01% chunk of Lenskart for about ₹2,390.57 crore, offloading 3.5 crore shares at ₹683.02 each.

This move drops ADIA's stake in the eyewear brand from 9.77% to 7.76%, but they're still holding on as Lenskart's second-biggest public shareholder, right behind SoftBank.