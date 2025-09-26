Trump's TikTok US deal finalized: Here's who owns what

MGX, a fund led by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi, will acquire a 15% stake in TikTok US and secure a board seat when the company is spun out. Along with Larry Ellison's Oracle and private equity firm Silver Lake, MGX will collectively hold about 45% of TikTok US. Overall, American investors—including Michael Dell and Rupert Murdoch 's Fox—are expected to control just over 65%. ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent, will retain a 19.9% stake.

Data protection

Deal values TikTok US at $14 billion

US Vice President JD Vance noted that there was some resistance from the Chinese side but the main goal was to keep TikTok operational while ensuring protection of Americans's data privacy as required by law. He added, "This deal really does mean that Americans can use TikTok, but actually use it with more confidence than in the past." The valuation of $14 billion for TikTok US is much lower than ByteDance's overall estimated valuation of about $330 billion.