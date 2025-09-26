IPO frenzy: 18 companies to launch issues next week Business Sep 26, 2025

Dalal Street is about to get busy, with 18 companies launching their IPOs next week (as of September 2025) and the four mainboard IPOs alone aiming to raise over ₹850 crore.

This lineup includes four big mainboard IPOs and 14 from the SME sector, giving investors a wide mix of industries and fresh opportunities to check out.