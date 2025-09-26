IPO frenzy: 18 companies to launch issues next week
Dalal Street is about to get busy, with 18 companies launching their IPOs next week (as of September 2025) and the four mainboard IPOs alone aiming to raise over ₹850 crore.
This lineup includes four big mainboard IPOs and 14 from the SME sector, giving investors a wide mix of industries and fresh opportunities to check out.
Glottis, Fabtech Technologies, Om Freight Forwarders, Advance Agrolife
The mainboard stars are Glottis, Fabtech Technologies, Om Freight Forwarders, and Advance Agrolife.
Glottis opens September 29, 2025, with plans to raise ₹307 crore; Fabtech also starts September 29, 2025, for ₹230.35 crore.
Om Freight Forwarders is open until October 3, 2025, for ₹122.31 crore, while Advance Agrolife kicks off on September 30, 2025, with a ₹192.86 crore issue.
The SME side features names like Greenleaf Envirotech and Shlokka Dyes—so there's something for every kind of investor next week.