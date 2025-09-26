IPO rush expected in October as major players line up
India's IPO scene is heating up next month, with major players like Tata Capital and LG Electronics leading a fresh wave of listings.
After a slow start to the year, nearly 20 new IPOs have been lined up just this week.
While there are some concerns about whether the market can handle so much fundraising during festive spending season, experts such as Narendra Solanki remain upbeat about overall stability.
FII interest remains strong despite secondary market lull
Foreign institutional investors are still showing strong interest in these new IPOs, even though secondary markets have been quiet.
Narendra Solanki from Anand Rathi points out that while global conditions can make things unpredictable short-term, India's long-term growth story is solid.
He notes that some IPO prices might seem high but says these companies are tapping into sectors with real growth potential.