IPO rush expected in October as major players line up Sep 26, 2025

India's IPO scene is heating up next month, with major players like Tata Capital and LG Electronics leading a fresh wave of listings.

After a slow start to the year, nearly 20 new IPOs have been lined up just this week.

While there are some concerns about whether the market can handle so much fundraising during festive spending season, experts such as Narendra Solanki remain upbeat about overall stability.