Accenture to lay off employees unable to reskill in AI

Accenture , a leading IT consulting firm, has announced that it will be letting go of employees who are unable to reskill in artificial intelligence (AI) . The decision comes as part of a larger restructuring plan and follows the company's global workforce reduction of over 11,000 employees in the last three months. Accenture's CEO Julie Sweet said they are "exiting on a compressed timeline people where reskilling...is not a viable path for the skills we need."

Strategic shift The $865 million restructuring plan On Thursday, Accenture announced an $865 million restructuring plan and provided a forward-looking statement. The company cited weak demand for consulting services from corporate clients and reduced spending by the US federal government as reasons for the move. Despite these challenges, Accenture remains committed to growing its operating profit margins by at least 10 basis points annually in the next fiscal year.

Growth indicators Generative AI projects and employee upskilling Accenture's generative AI projects brought in $5.1 billion in new bookings over the past year, up from $3 billion last year. The company also revealed that 77,000 of its employees are now trained in AI or data skills—an impressive jump from just 40,000 two years ago. Sweet emphasized their commitment to upskilling employees as a key strategy for the company's growth.