AC, power utility stocks surge today: What's the reason?

Shares of air-conditioning (AC) and power utility companies witnessed a significant rise today. The surge comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a sharp increase in temperatures across large parts of the country. The forecast has raised expectations of increased summer demand for cooling products as well as services.

Market response Surge in AC-related stocks The forecasted rise in temperatures has led to a surge in AC-related stocks. Voltas's shares rose by 2.9% to ₹1,354.30, while Blue Star Ltd gained 1.6% to ₹1,716.30 during today's afternoon session. Newly listed LG Electronics India Ltd also witnessed a jump of 1.8% at ₹1,504.50 on the same day, reflecting investor confidence in the cooling industry's growth potential amid rising temperatures across India.

Temperature forecast IMD warns of heatwave conditions in several states The IMD has warned of a steady rise in temperatures across large parts of India. Northwest India is likely to witness a sharp increase in maximum temperatures, while central and eastern regions may see a gradual rise over the coming days. Many states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh are tipped to experience hot and humid conditions, with heatwave alerts issued for pockets of central and eastern India.

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