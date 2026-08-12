Accel launches 9th India-focused fund with $550 million for early-stage startups
Business
Accel just rolled out its ninth India-focused fund, putting $550 million on the table for early-stage startups.
Even though startup funding has slowed down since 2021, Accel is doubling down, especially on companies building with AI, deep tech, and advanced manufacturing.
Accel says fund matches founders' needs
This fund is a bit smaller than the last two, but Accel says it matches what founders need right now.
They're looking to back fresh ideas in AI, fintech, consumer internet, and more.
With plenty left from their previous fund too, Accel plans to keep supporting Indian startups all the way from seed stage to IPO, with Flipkart through its acquisition by Walmart in 2018 and Swiggy through its public listing.