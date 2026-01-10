India, EU push to expedite free trade agreement negotiations

The ministerial engagement was preceded by strategic talks between Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and Director-General for Trade, European Commission Sabine Weyand, on January 6-7. These discussions aimed to "narrow divergences" and clarify outstanding issues, paving the way for the ministerial dialogue. The commerce ministry said both leaders guided their negotiating teams to resolve pending issues and expedite the agreement.

Trade discussions

Negotiations cover various trade aspects

The ministerial engagement focused on reviewing the progress made on different negotiating tracks, including Market Access for Goods, Rules of Origin, and Services. The commerce ministry said these discussions were crucial as both sides are keen to conclude the negotiations at the earliest. The meetings reaffirmed a strong political resolve from both sides to address pending issues through constructive engagement.