India, EU push to expedite free trade agreement negotiations
What's the story
India and the European Union (EU) have urged their officials to fast-track the pending issues and finalize a proposed free trade agreement (FTA). The call was made during a meeting between India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and EU Commissioner for Trade Maros Sefcovic in Brussels. The two-day visit of Goyal concluded on January 9.
Strategic talks
Ministerial engagement follows high-level discussions
The ministerial engagement was preceded by strategic talks between Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and Director-General for Trade, European Commission Sabine Weyand, on January 6-7. These discussions aimed to "narrow divergences" and clarify outstanding issues, paving the way for the ministerial dialogue. The commerce ministry said both leaders guided their negotiating teams to resolve pending issues and expedite the agreement.
Trade discussions
Negotiations cover various trade aspects
The ministerial engagement focused on reviewing the progress made on different negotiating tracks, including Market Access for Goods, Rules of Origin, and Services. The commerce ministry said these discussions were crucial as both sides are keen to conclude the negotiations at the earliest. The meetings reaffirmed a strong political resolve from both sides to address pending issues through constructive engagement.