Accenture allows carryover of unused vacation to next fiscal year

This shift comes after a drop in new bookings and a lower-than-expected revenue forecast for the fourth quarter.

CEO Julie Sweet asked staff to help boost sales and finish strong for shareholders.

Accenture's stock took an 18% hit after third-quarter results but has bounced back a bit, though it's still down over 36% this year as investors worry about AI shaking up consulting.

Sweet, however, sees AI as a long-term opportunity for the company.