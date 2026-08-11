Accenture allows carryover of unused vacation to next fiscal year
Business
Accenture is letting employees carry over unused vacation days into the next fiscal year, instead of losing them.
The move is meant to keep everyone focused on hitting company revenue goals before August 31, 2026, as the usual policy would have made those days expire.
Accenture policy change follows bookings drop
This shift comes after a drop in new bookings and a lower-than-expected revenue forecast for the fourth quarter.
CEO Julie Sweet asked staff to help boost sales and finish strong for shareholders.
Accenture's stock took an 18% hit after third-quarter results but has bounced back a bit, though it's still down over 36% this year as investors worry about AI shaking up consulting.
Sweet, however, sees AI as a long-term opportunity for the company.