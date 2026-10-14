Accenture CEO Julie Sweet outlines 3-year plan to approach $100B
Accenture outlined a three-year plan to approach $100 billion in revenue.
CEO Julie Sweet shared the news on Wednesday, laying out plans for steady growth over the next few years.
In the fiscal year ended August 2026, Accenture pulled in $74.2 billion, and now they're doubling down on tech upgrades and better client services to reach that next level.
Accenture targets $300 million to $3B firms
The strategy is all about strengthening their core business (which already brings in most of their money) and reaching more midsize companies.
They're pushing projects like ERP modernization and cloud migrations, plus rolling out a business unit like Accenture Edge to help companies with $300 million to $3 billion in revenue tap into AI, cloud, and cybersecurity tools.
Sweet says they're well-positioned for future growth, focusing on real value for clients even when times are tough.