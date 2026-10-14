Accenture CEO Julie Sweet outlines 3-year plan to approach $100B

The strategy is all about strengthening their core business (which already brings in most of their money) and reaching more midsize companies.

They're pushing projects like ERP modernization and cloud migrations, plus rolling out a business unit like Accenture Edge to help companies with $300 million to $3 billion in revenue tap into AI, cloud, and cybersecurity tools.

Sweet says they're well-positioned for future growth, focusing on real value for clients even when times are tough.